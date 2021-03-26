Milind Soman pens a note after testing positive for COVID-19: ‘Was careful, got tested more than 30 times’

Actor and fitness enthusiast, Milind Soman got infected with the coronavirus and shared the news on Twitter on Thursday. He wrote, “Tested positive. #Quarantine”. Though the actor was “reasonably careful” and took the RTPCR test over 30 times since September 4, 2020, he contracted the virus.

On the fourth day of his quarantine, the 55-year-old actor wrote a note on social media where he mentioned when he discovered his deteriorating health. “Difficult to say how I got infected or from whom. I had a negative report on the 18th March when I came back from Delhi, was working from home and only went out to run every day, but started feeling a little low energy on 23rd. I also had a mild headache and elevated body temp of 98°,” Soman wrote on Instagram.

The actor had been travelling since September 4 and even took a flight to the US in October. But, the Four More Shots actor made it a point to get himself tested before air travel every time.

Soman shared, “I took my first RTPCR test on 4th September 2020 as part of govt regulations before a flight, and have been traveling almost every week since then, even went to the US in October! I have taken the RTPCR test more than 30 times so far, it was like a routine. I was reasonably careful, following all prescribed protocol. Even so, like @ankita and I discussed many times , it was always a question of when.”

Giving his latest health update, the actor added, “Today when I woke up, pulse was 61, 02 was 99 and temp 97.6.”

After the actor tested positive for COVID-19, his wife Ankita Konwar posted a photo of herself with him. She captioned it, “Nothing else matters ❤️#love #strength.”

Apart from Milind Soman, actors R Madhavan, Aamir Khan, Rohit Saraf and Kartik Aaryan also got infected with COVID-19 and are under self-quarantine.