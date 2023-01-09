Lakadbaggha actor Milind Soman: ‘Whether you take away a message or not, films should be an experience’

A film should be about delivering a “new” experience to the audience and not just about imparting a message, believes actor Milind Soman, who promises that his latest release Lakadbaggha is the perfect marriage of two schools of thought.

The actor, whose acting credits include 16 December, Rules: Pyaar Ka Superhit Formula and Bajirao Mastani, said the upcoming film is a never-before-seen spectacle for viewers. “For me, a film should be an experience. It should not just be about a particular message. To be an experience, it has to be something fresh, new… Something that you have not seen before.

“Otherwise, it’s not an experience. It has to be something new in the way the story is told, the characters, and the premise. Whether you take away a message or not, or what is the message you take away, is secondary,” Soman, also known for the web series Four More Shots Please! and late 1990s TV show Captain Vyom, told PTI here.

Inspired by real events, Lakadbaggha is a Kolkata-set action vigilante film revolving around illegal animal trade. The movie is fronted by Anshuman Jha, who plays Arjun Bakshi, a martial arts teacher who moonlights as a saviour of the voiceless, the street dogs.

“A larger war is waged when an antagonist who is an illegal animal trader comes face to face with Arjun and it’s a fight between humanity and the evil,” read the official logline of the Victor Mukherjee directorial.

In the film, Milind Soman plays Arjun’s father, a Krav Maga expert who teaches the former everything he knows about martial arts. What was also special about this role was this is the first time the supermodel essayed the role of father. “I don’t think I’ve played a father before,” he added.

Up next for Soman is Kangana Ranaut’s film Emergency. The 57-year-old will play Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw in the period drama. It is an interesting coincidence, the actor said, that several films on the 1971 war hero Manekshaw are set to be released in the near future.

“Even though it’s a small role, Emergency was a great opportunity because the character is amazing. What is interesting is that there are three films that are coming out right now that have Field Marshal Manekshaw in them. One is his biopic (Vicky Kaushal-starrer Sam Bahadur), one is Emergency, and the other one is Pippa.

A First Ray Films production, Lakadbaggha is scheduled to hit the screens on Friday. It also marks the big-screen debut of TV star Ridhi Dogra.