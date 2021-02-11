Milind Soman on his nude photo controversy: It was like people had never seen anybody naked before

Milind Soman opens up about the nude image he had shared on his Instagram page a while ago. (Photo: Instagram/Milind Soman)

Model, actor and fitness enthusiast Milind Soman recently made headlines after he shared a nude photo of himself on his Instagram page. Talking about the same in an interview with the Times of India, Soman said that people’s reaction to it surprised him a bit.

Soman was trolled for the photo which he had shared on his birthday. The picture was clicked by his wife Ankita Konwar. “I don’t know why! It was like people had never seen anybody naked before. It was crazy!” said the model.

However, despite the outburst that followed, the actor does not think he was trolled. “When I see some people and the response they get on social media, I really wonder — how does it affect their mental health. Because it is such an attack. It is hard to digest when thousands of people are fermenting negativity. Even for my nude picture, 99 per cent of people were like — WOW! This is amazing! And it was shot by my wife, it was not like some photographer was hired or some newspaper shot it. I think people were just a little bit shocked, especially those who are new to the internet culture. For those (people), I think my picture was a wake up call,” Milind Soman explained.

The actor signed off by stating that if his nude picture had been that provocative, Instagram would have removed the image.

On the work front, Milind Soman was last seen in the AltBalaji web series Paurashpur.