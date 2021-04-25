Milind Soman on Covid-19: ‘Fitness can help deal with virus but can’t stop you from getting infected’

Actor Milind Soman on Saturday said that it’s a myth that people who are fit, don’t contract the coronavirus, as good health only guarantees speedy recovery, not immunity from the virus. Milind Soman, a fitness enthusiast, only recent recovered from the coronavirus. In his long Instagram post, Milind first addressed the passing away of a friend due to Covid-19. “A friend of mine died yesterday from covid 19 complications. It was quite a shock. He was around 40 with a young child.”

The actor further wrote that people, who continue to ask him how he got tested positive for the coronavirus despite his physical fitness, are missing a point. “Fitness and health, if good, will help you deal with the virus so that you are not sick, but can’t stop you from getting infected. Anybody can get infected.”

Another aspect that Milind addressed was that health was less a “question of time or money,” and more about awareness. “People ask me why I talk about health so much when some people don’t have food to eat. I say if you don’t have health, nothing else matters very much. Most of the infections and hospitalizations in the second wave are from high rises, not slums. To be healthy you need to be aware.”



While posting on social media that he had tested negative for Covid-19, Milind Soman had also shared his go-to kadha recipe for all his fans to sail through the difficult phase. “Since many of you had asked, I took a kadha made of dhania and methi seeds, pepper, tulsi leaves, ginger and jaggery. I lost sense of smell for a week but had no other overt symptoms.”