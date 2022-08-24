Milind Soman meets PM Narendra Modi after completing Unity Run; discuss their common love for fitness

Actor-model Milind Soman shared the final update about his Unity Run marathon by uploading a picture from his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Milind posted a picture with the PM and shared details of what the two spoke about during their meeting. Milind kickstarted the Unity run from Jhansi on Independence Day and reached Delhi on August 22.

Dressed in blue jeans, white T-shirt and a maroon sweatshirt, Milind beamed with pride as he posed with PM Modi. He uploaded the picture on his social media handles and informed fans that like him, the BJP leader also takes a keen interest in fitness and ancient Indian sports.

He captioned the image, “Was so happy to meet Hon PM @narendramodi at @PMOIndia after the #UnityRun and discover a mutual interest in ancient Indian traditions of sport, health & fitness :) i thanked him for all he is doing to promote Yoga and Ayurveda across the country @FitIndiaOff #JaiHind.”

Milind Soman reached New Delhi on August 22 from Jhansi. He waived the Indian flag outside Delhi’s Red Fort to mark the completion of the Unity Run. The actor shared a photo and wrote, “And reached ! Jhansi fort to Red Fort – Highways, sun, rain, heat, blisters, I run for fun but I will share the lessons I learnt sooooon #UnityRun #azadikaamritmahotsav #harghartiranga #highway #love #health #happiness #life.”

Milind is known for his fitness and love for running. Not just him, his mother Usha Soman, who is 81-years-old, has also joined her son in various marathons to inspire people from all over the world.

Milind Soman was last seen in the 2021 Tamil film Doctor. More recently, he made an appearance in the second season of web series Masaba Masaba.