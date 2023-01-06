Milind Soman makes paparazzi do 20 push-ups before letting them click his pictures, fans says ‘he did it to me too’

Actor-model Milind Soman, who often makes headlines for his strict fitness regime, was recently spotted by the shutterbugs in the city. However, this time, Milind switched roles, and instead of posing for the paps, he made them perform 20 push-ups each before letting them take his pictures. Milind also took their cameras and captured the paparazzi while they did push ups.

In the viral video, Milind is seen sporting a casual look and is heard saying “Yeh cheating hain,” when he caught one of the paps trying to wriggle around. Other people are heard saying, “Aaj paseena niklega tera” and “Aaj sara pet andar ho jayega.” Fans in the comment section were not surprised with Milind’s act. One of the fans wrote, “He did the same with me a couple of years ago. You have to earn a photo with him.” Another said, “Best man out there.”

A few years ago, Milind had opened up about making fans do push-ups before clicking selfies with them. Taking to his Instagram handle, Milind posted a selfie with a fan exercising and he wrote in the caption, “Want the world to be a better place? Start doing random acts of kindness :) making people do pushups for selfies may not automatically qualify, but I think it helps, and its a start!!!!! #IwillDoMore.”

He added, “Do small, simple things that you are happy to do, be fully engaged in doing it and you will discover the true joy in giving! When you offer to get groceries for your elderly neighbour, or just make a call to a colleague or your household help to check how they are coping at home.. you begin to understand people and become more engaged in helping the world cope with the situation.”

On the work front, Milind will next be seen in the film Lakadbaggha. The film is all set to release on January 13.