Milind Soman left Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander after finishing 75 per cent of shoot. Because he wasn’t given breakfast on time

He might be known today for his enthusiasm towards fitness, his marathons and workouts, but Milind Soman started his journey as a supermodel. He became a national crush with the 1995 music video Made In India, following which he featured in several advertisements – a few controversial ones too. But it seems movies were never his calling, maybe which is why he left Mansoor Khan’s Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander after shooting for a major portion of it.

Milind was cast as Shekhar Malhotra, a role eventually played by Deepak Tijori. His character was pitched against Aamir Khan’s Sanju in the 1992 film. But, one day, Milind went on the set to shoot for the film but left angry as he was not given food on time. The model-actor had referred to the incident in his memoir titled ‘Made in India’.

Talking about it an interview with journalist Barkha Dutt, Milind had shared how he threw the bicycle and left the sets to never return, as he was not offered food by the production team. “I threw my bicycle saying ‘where’s my breakfast?’ They offered me nothing. I was not at home, I was at the mercy of the production for food,” the 57-year-old narrated while adding that it was a part of the culture of ‘baad mein khayenge (everyone will eat later)’.

Milind stated that for him, being happy in what he is doing was more important than starring in a big film. “It was not important to me at that time. What was important for me was that I should be happy doing what I am doing, and if I am not, then it doesn’t work,” he shared. Even after Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander became a huge hit, Milind had no regrets.

Tijori had earlier revealed that Milind Soman had finished 75 per cent of the shoot. In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, the actor shared he was rejected for the role at the auditions and Milind was cast instead. “75% of the film was shot with him,” he had told the publication.

When Tijori met director Mansoor Khan and producer Nasir Khan, he was informed about the change in cast. However, the actor was clear he would take up the task only if Milind was informed about him stepping up.

The filmmakers assured the actor that everyone is informed. “Nasir saab told me, ‘Beta, humne itna kharcha kar diya hai aur kayi saal se mehnat ki hai’. He requested me to do the role. I told him that ‘Sir, aapko koi kaise mana kar sakta hai’. He was a legend. We had grown up watching his films. Then, we started shooting,” Deepak had said.

Milind was quite clear at the starting of his career that he is more inclined towards doing TV shows than movies. He made his acting debut with the TV show ‘A Mouthful of Sky’ which aired on DD National in 1995. He was last seen in the AltBalaji series Paurashpur.