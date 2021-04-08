Milind Soman goes for a 5km run after recovering from COVID-19: ‘Such a relief to be on the road again’

Looks like model-host Milind Soman could not stay away from his running schedule. After sharing he was going for a ‘tiny run’ moments after testing negative for the coronavirus, he was back on the road for a 5km run. However, Milind mentioned that he will take it easy for a while, and keep a check on his health vitals.

The Made in Heaven actor posted a video captured by wife Ankita Konwar where he is seen sprinting on the roadside, looking dashing in his all-blue sportswear. Milind shared that he completed his 5km run in 40 minutes and it felt amazing.

“Ran a comfortable, easy pace 5km in around 40min and it felt amazing ! Such a relief to be on the road again :) hearing stories of post covid and long covid, so will take it easy for a while, and test every ten days for lung function, blood clots and other things that are being talked about,” he captioned the post.

Having been through the effects of the virus, Milind told his fans and followers that he knows that Covid-19 is real as he hadn’t had any flu-like symptoms for more than 25 years. He posted, “I know for sure that covid is a thing now, I have not had any flu like symptoms for more than 25 years now, so to have even the mild fever and tiredness that I had was definitely unusual! I am sure we are all being as careful as we can.”

The actor further explained the meaning of health and fitness as he shared, “Understanding health and fitness is so important. Knowing that health is not just about being free of disease and fitness is not about six packs and biceps, is a start. Keep the mind calm and the body active. Always!”

On Monday, Milind Soman tested negative and ended his 14 day quarantine. As he finally got to spend some quality time with Ankita Konwar, he shared a loved up photo with her, along with his health update. The actor also thanked fans for their kind wishes and constant positivity.