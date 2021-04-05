Milind Soman ends quarantine after testing negative for coronavirus: ‘Going for a tiny run’

Model-actor Milind Soman has tested negative for Covid-19 and has ended his quarantine. Sharing the news on his social media, Milind also thanked his fans and followers for the kind wishes and constant positivity.

“End of quarantine!!!! Report RTPCR negative! Day 14. Thank you for all your kind wishes and constant positivity,” he wrote on Instagram, adding, “In any illness, I believe the most important aspect of healing is positivity. In fact, the most important aspect of leading a healthy life, is positivity. And how to focus on the positive, how to bring positive energy into your life, is the journey, and the constant effort.”

With the long note, Milind Soman also shared a lovely picture with wife Ankita Konwar. He also thanked his better half for being there with him throughout the past few days. Calling her an angel, he wrote, “Thank you to @ankita_earthy who traveled all the way back from Guwahati as soon as she heard, even though I told her not to 😀 and took care of me like an angel, while making sure she was safe all the time ! ”

Milind Soman also shared his go-to kadha recipe for all his fans to sail through the difficult phase, along with giving an update of medicines he took. The fitness enthusiast wrote, “Since many of you had asked, I took a kadha made of dhania and methi seeds, pepper, tulsi leaves, ginger and jaggery 😀 I lost sense of smell for a week but had no other overt symptoms. I took a blood thinner for five days, as I had elevated D dimer levels. No other medication or supplements. Do listen to your doctor at all times. Thank you Dr Jeevan Jain for being there.”

Now that he was feeling well, he ended the note stating that he was going for a run. “Going for a TINY run 😄 #covid19,” wrote Milind Soman.

Anita Konwar also posted the same photo welcoming Milind back, and shared that she too had tested negative. “And finally a sigh of relief after we both tested negative 🙏🏽❤️ Welcome back @milindrunning 😘,” she wrote.

Milind Soman tested positive for coronavirus on March 25. Informing his social media family about the same, he had tweeted, “Tested positive. #Quarantine”.

Since yesterday Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar and 45 members of his Ram Setu crew and Mr Lele actors Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar also tested positive for coronavirus. On the other hand, Kartik Aaryan ended his quarantine today after testing negative.