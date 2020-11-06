Milind Soman does pull-ups on a tree branch, watch video

Milind Soman shared a video from Goa after celebrating his birthday. (Photo: Milind Soman/Instagram)

As model-actor Milind Soman turned 55, he took over the internet with a photo that left his fans awestruck. Now, the actor has shared a video, proving yet again that age is just a number.

Milind took to Instagram to post a video of himself doing pull-ups on a tree branch. The 55-year-old makes the activity seem like a walk in the park.

Milind Soman celebrated his 55th birthday in Goa with wife Ankita Konwar. He took to Instagram to thank her for making his birthday special.

He uploaded a photo of himself and his wife, and wrote, “Most special was all the pampering from @ankita_earthy who thought of so many things to surprise me and make my birthday fun, I love you my sweetheart more than words can say.”

On the work front, Milind Soman was last seen in the Amazon Prime Video series Four More Shots Please.

