Milind Soman promotes dishwashing liquid for men, internet refuses to believe this is a real product: ‘Tell me this a spoof’

Actor-model Milind Soman took to his Instagram handle and shared a new video in which he is seen promoting a dishwashing liquid made for men. While the advertisement appeared to be a ploy to normalise household chores, the outcome, however, was completely opposite.

The video is shot in a gym where a man is seen bragging about helping his mom with dishes. The man says, “Woh thodi thakaan ho gayi thi. Actually, kal raat na maine saare bartaan dhoye the. Mummy ki help kar deta hoon kabhi kabhi aur karni bhi chaiye. (I am a bit tired as I washed all the dishes last night. I help my mom sometimes.)”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MTV India (@mtvindia)

Milind then enters the scene and says, “Waah beta waah, kya bragging karri hai. Go on, did you enjoy?” He then shows him a bottle of the black dishwashing liquid and says now he can wash all the dishes and keep on bragging. Milind said at the end, “Vim Black, easy to clean, more to brag.”

The actor wrote in the caption, “Vim Black – dishwashing liquid made for men. Or is it? @vimindia @mtvindia #VimBlack #VimForMen #BragWithSwag.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MTV India (@mtvindia)

Users in the comments section refused to believe the advertisement and asked if this was a joke. One of the users wrote, “Please tell me this a spoof and not a real product. I refuse to believe that we have fallen this deep down the pit hole of idiotic Capitalism.” Another user wrote, “This better be a joke cause omg.”

Some users were furious at the concept of a separate dishwashing liquid for men. One comment read, “Some men need a Vim black for men to be able to feel manly enough to do the dishes because regular Vim mein lagta hai k bartan dhona bhi is a woman’s job!” Another comment read, “Sir!! It is so disappointing to see you endorse such things. What on earth has a detergent liquid got to do with men doing the bare minimum??? Why is it being labelled or distinguished on the basis of gender? And what is the fucking point of this???? It makes 0 sense!!”

The link on the product’s official Instagram page leads to a website where the product is already sold out. Milind’s caption hints at the advertisement being a gimmick.