‘It’s ok to make a mistake’: Milind Soman congratulates Priya Malik for winning at Olympics 2021, refuses to delete tweet

Milind Soman made a mistake on Sunday as he congratulated wrestler Priya Malik on her gold. The model didn’t realise that her win came at the World Cadet Wrestling Championships, and mistakenly congratulated her for winning a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics 2021. He later corrected himself and said that he was ‘too overcome with joy’ to check earlier.

While Milind accepted his mistake, he refused to take down his initial tweet later. “Thank you Priya Malik! #gold #TokoyoOlympics #wrestling welcome to Mt Olympus,” the fitness enthusiast had tweeted. He was targeted for his tweet, with many asking the actor to remove his tweet and ‘kindly google a little’.

“Sir pls delete this. She won at World Championship at Hungry. Even I got excited initially,” posted a user on Milind’s tweet, Milind Soman replied saying, “I know now, still happy :) and I won’t delete the tweet, sometimes its ok to make a mistake.”

Another user wrote, “Kindly google little and find out in which world sporting event she won… It’s not mandatory to post congratulatory tweet without knowing about it.” Replying to him, Milind wrote, “Yes, I should have checked :).”

Two hours later, he wrote, “Sorry, should have checked before my earlier tweet, but was too overcome with joy Priya Malik won Gold at the World wrestling Championships ! Onwards and upwards.”

Sorry, should have checked before my earlier tweet, but was too overcome with joy 😄 Priya Malik won Gold at the World wrestling Championships ! Onwards and upwards 👏👏👏👏👏🙂 — Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning) July 25, 2021

Indian wrestler Priya Malik started to trend after she won a gold medal at the 2021 World Cadet Wrestling Championship. The happy news comes just a day after Mirabai Chanu won silver at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics.

Priya defeated Kseniya Patapovich of Belarus 5-0 to clinch the gold. Many Bollywood celebrities, including Kareena Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut, Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor and Sunny Deol wished her on social media.