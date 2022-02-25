Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar sing an Assamese song, see video

Ankita Konwar has shared a video of her singing an Assamese song, as Milind Soman also joins her mid-way. Sharing the video, she wrote, “Everyday, I learn a little Marathi and he learns a little Assamese ! Apna len den ka khel hai . #languagelearning #soulfulsongs #love #happiness #couplethings.”

The video also had the text, “Teaching my Maharashtrian guy a little Assamese”. The post received love from their friends and fans as they dropped heart emojis on it.

In August 2019, Ankita Konwar had shared their love story with Humans of Bombay. “I decided to move out of the country and started working with Air Asia, as a cabin crew in Malaysia. It was at that time that my then boyfriend suddenly passed away. It was heartbreaking –- it felt like there was no coming back. A couple of months later, I got posted in Chennai. I was staying in a hotel with my colleagues. Once, in the lobby, I saw a tall, rugged man. It was Milind Soman! I was a big fan! So I went to say hello, but he was busy. A few days later, I saw him again at the hotel’s nightclub,” she said.

Konwar confessed that she kept looking at him, and that he had been staring back too. When her friends urged her to talk to him, she asked him for a dance, and he obliged. However, she confessed that she did not want to get too involved.

While she thought Milind Soman would forget about it, he instead “came looking for me–he had to go so he asked for my number. It was a new number, so I didn’t remember it and didn’t have my phone on me either. So he made my friend take his number and asked me to message him. A few days passed by and I couldn’t get him out of my mind. So I texted him and we met again after a week, for dinner. After that, we’d constantly text and meet.” Ankita shared that when she opened up about her past, he promised he’d love her and that they were “in this together”. “That’s when I knew this was the man for me,” she said.