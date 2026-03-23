Milind Soman admits trolling affected Ankita Konwar over their 26-year age gap: ‘Her experience was limited’

Model and actor Milind Soman, a heartthrob for generations, made headlines back in 2018 when he decided to tie the knot with Ankita Konwar, who is 26 years younger than him. Naturally, this unconventional marriage saw people targeting the couple, trolling Milind, who was 52 at the time, for marrying a 26-year-old Ankita. The couple braved it all together, but in a recent interaction, the model admitted that his wife was affected by the trolls and shared how he helped her cope with it.

Speaking to Zoom, Milind said, “It didn’t bother me. It would have bothered Ankita because her experience was limited. We discussed it. I told her that they don’t know who you are and they don’t know who I am, so whatever they say is their opinion and she understood it very quickly, big credit to her.”

He added, “After that she wasn’t bothered about it and I think that’s also because of the closeness of our relationship. Today there is much more approval of our relationship. Not that we need it. It is just nice to see. People are comfortable with the fact that it has lasted 13 long years.”

Earlier, while speaking to Hindustan Times, Milind had admitted that despite their age difference and cultural differences, he and Ankita have managed to find a space for their relationship. “She’s 26 years younger than me, so obviously there is a huge difference in the way she thinks, in her upbringing and the environment she grew up in. The ideas that she has are all different and incredible,” he had said.

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He added, “She’s Assamese and I am Maharashtrian, and we are as different as anything can be. We come from different generations, different parts of the world, with different languages and different food habits. Yet the fact that we have managed to find each other and find that space in which we merge our thoughts, emotions and our spirits, that is something very special. I can say that my life has only become better because of her.”

For the unversed, Ankita was an air hostess, and she met Milind at a hotel in Chennai. The couple quickly hit it off and later tied the knot in 2018.

Earlier, speaking to Indian Express about age-gap relationships, Rima Bhandekar, psychologist, Mpower, Aditya Birla Education Trust, said, “Couples must ensure they are on the same page regarding important life decisions. Be understanding and supportive of your partner’s journey as per their age bracket, whether it’s their career, relationships, or finances.”

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This article discusses personal relationships and the emotional impact of social media commentary; the views expressed are for informational and entertainment purposes only. As every individual’s personal journey and coping mechanisms are unique, these reflections should not be taken as professional relationship or psychological advice.