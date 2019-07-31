Toggle Menu
Milind Deora slams claims of Deepika, Ranbir and Vicky being in ‘drugged state’ at Karan’s party

The Akali Dal MLA Manjinder Sirsa claimed the Bollywood actors present at Karan Johar's house party were in a 'drugged state'. He retweeted a video shared by Johar with the hashtag #UDTABollywood.

Deepika Padukone, Vicky Kaushal and Ranbir Kapoor attended Karan Johar’s house party.

Karan Johar’s house party on Saturday has come under the scanner after Akali Dal MLA Manjinder Sirsa claimed the Bollywood actors present at the party were in a ‘drugged state’. He retweeted a video shared by Johar with the hashtag #UDTABollywood. The video featured Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Ayan Mukerji, Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal and Zoya Akhtar. However, Sirsa’s suggestive tweet has earned the ire of Twitterati.

Manjinder Sirsa, on Tuesday, had tweeted, “#UDTABollywood – Fiction Vs Reality. Watch how the high and mighty of Bollywood proudly flaunt their drugged state!! I raise my voice against #DrugAbuse by these stars. RT if you too feel disgusted @shahidkapoor @deepikapadukone @arjunk26 @Varun_dvn @karanjohar @vickykaushal09.”

On Wednesday, Congress leader Milind Deora slammed Sirsa’s claims in a tweet. Deora, whose wife Pooja Shetty Deora was also present at Karan’s party, said, “Nobody was in a ‘drugged state'”. Demanding an apology from Sirsa, he wrote on Twitter, “My wife was also present that evening (and is in the video). Nobody was in a “drugged state” so stop spreading lies & defaming people you don’t know! I hope you will show the courage to tender an unconditional apology.”

