Mili trailer: Janhvi Kapoor is fighting freezing temperature in this survival thriller

After entertaining the audience with GoodLuck Jerry, actor Janhvi Kapoor will be seen in the survival thriller film Mili. The makers released the film’s trailer, which follows a girl as she gets stuck inside an eatery’s freezer.

Mili is the Hindi remake of director Mathukutty Xavier’s Malayalam film Helen and is helmed by the same storyteller. The film’s trailer shows Janhvi as the loving and sweet Mili Naudiyal, who shares a close bond with her father, played by veteran actor Manoj Pahwa.

The trailer shows her struggling to get out of the freezer and screaming for help. The film also stars Sunny Kaushal, who plays the role of Mili’s boyfriend and is treated as a suspect by the police. The trailer says that the film is inspired by true events.

Helen starred Anna Ben in the lead role while Lal played her onscreen father and actor Noble Babu Thomas played the love interest. Anna, who won the Kerala State Film Award for her performance in Helen had said that she is excited to see Janhvi in the Hindi remake.

In an interview with IndiaToday.in, Anna said, “I am very excited for Mili because Mathukutty has directed the film in Hindi as well. I have heard all wonderful things about her (Janhvi) and how the movie has turned out, from the people on the sets. I know she will be brilliant in the film, can’t wait to watch her.”

Besides Mili, Janhvi is also looking forward to Bawaal alongside actor Varun Dhawan. The film’s first look was released in April, where Varun was seen riding a Royal Enfield Bullet motorcycle in Lucknow. The film is being directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.