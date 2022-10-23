scorecardresearch
Sunday, Oct 23, 2022

Mili song Sun Aye Mili: Janhvi Kapoor is a ray of sunshine

Mili song Sun Aye Mili is sung by Vishal Mishra, composed by AR Rahman and penned by Javed Akhtar.

janhvi kapoorJanhvi Kapoor will next be seen in Mili. (Photo: Zee Music Company/Youtube)

The makers of the upcoming survival thriller film Mili unveiled the song “Sun Aye Mili” on Saturday.

Taking to Instagram, Janhvi Kapoor shared the song which she captioned, “A slice of life, a piece of happiness! Experience both in #SunAyeMili Song out now!!”

Sung by Vishal Mishra, the song is composed by AR Rahman and is penned by Javed Akhtar.

Helmed by Mathukutty Xavier, Mili also stars Sunny Kaushal and Manoj Pahwa in the lead roles. The film marks Janhvi’s first professional collaboration with her father Boney Kapoor. Mili, touted to be a survivor-thriller film, is a remake of the 2019 Malayalam movie Helen. The movie is all set to hit theatres on November 4, 2022.

Recently, the makers unveiled the official trailer of Mili which received a positive response from the audience. The film will face a big Bollywood clash with Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter, and Siddhant Chaturvedi’s upcoming horror comedy film Phone Bhoot.

Janhvi Kapoor was recently seen in the comedy film GoodLuck Jerry which premiered exclusively on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar. Apart from Mili, she will also be seen in an upcoming social drama film Bawaal alongside Varun Dhawan, and in Karan Johar’s next Mr and Mrs Maahi along with Rajkummar Rao.

First published on: 23-10-2022 at 05:05:08 pm
