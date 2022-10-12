scorecardresearch
Mili: Boney Kapoor introduces daughter Janhvi Kapoor as nursing graduate in Helen remake, Akshat Ranjan is all hearts for the poster

Mili is a survival thriller which stars Janhvi Kapoor, Manoj Pahwa and Sunny Kaushal. It is a remake of the Malayalam film Helen.

janhvi kapoor miliJanhvi Kapoor as Mili in Mili. (Photo: Boney Kapoor/Twitter)

Filmmaker Boney Kapoor unveiled the first look of his daughter, Janhvi Kapoor, from her upcoming movie Mili. This is the first time that the father-daughter duo have worked together on a movie. Helmed by Mathukutty Xavier, Mili is bankrolled by Boney.

In the first look poster, Janhvi’s character Mili is introduced as a 24-year-old BSc Nursing graduate. She looks like a happy-go-lucky girl as she poses with a bright smile in the poster. Sharing the poster, Boney wrote, “IN ONE HOUR HER LIFE WILL CHANGE! #mili.”

Also read |Janhvi Kapoor says people think she takes her ‘position for granted’: ‘I may not be the most talented or most beautiful but…’

Janhvi also shared the poster on her social media account. Her rumoured ex-boyfriend Akshat Ranjan dropped a heart emoji in the comments section. Shanaya Kapoor also left a heart emoji on her sister’s film poster.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

Mili is a survival thriller which also stars Manoj Pahwa and Sunny Kaushal. It is a remake of the Malayalam film Helen. The film’s shooting commenced in August 2021 in Mumbai.

Actor Anna Ben, who won the Kerala State Film Award (Special Jury Award) for her performance in Helen, is excited for Mili. In an interview with IndiaToday.in, she shared, “I am very excited for Mili because Mathukutty has directed the film in Hindi as well.”

Also read |Janhvi Kapoor says Helen remake broke her ‘mentally and physically’

Talking about Janhvi, the Helen actor said, “I have heard all wonderful things about her and how the movie has turned out, from the people on the sets. I know she will be brilliant in the film, can’t wait to watch her.” Janhvi was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s Good Luck Jerry.

