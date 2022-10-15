Mike Tyson tells Sadhguru he grew up in a neighbourhood where deaths and prostitution were normal, gets called a ‘lotus flower’

Former professional boxer and actor Mike Tyson recently interacted with spiritual guru Sadhguru. During their interaction, the actor-boxer discussed his early life and spoke about the kind of environment he was brought up in. He said that he lived in a neighbourhood where he was surrounded by death and prostitution. After listening to Tyson, Sadhguru came to the conclusion that the boxer is just like a ‘lotus flower’, which grows and flourishes in the mud.

During their conversation, Tyson said, “I never thought any good would ever happen to me growing up in my environment, in my neighbourhood. You always feel bad, people died. It was just normal seeing people die, seeing prostitutes, seeing that kind of filthy stuff, it was normal. As a matter of fact, it was even honourable because it became so normal. We normalised it.”

Giving his opinion on Tyson’s life, Sadhguru shared, “In the yogic culture, we always use Lotus flower as a symbolism for human growth and development. Lotus flower grows best wherever filth is really thick. It stays in the filth but untouched and fragrant.” Sadhguru added, “So, this is a choice that all of us have. Either we can develop [an] allergy to filth and run away or we can become part of the filth. Or, we can blossom into your fragrant flower. This is a choice every human being has every moment of their life.”

The spiritual leader’s words made Tyson say, “Yes, I am very flowerful.” His response made everyone present burst into laughter, including Sadhguru.

Tyson became the youngest heavyweight champion in 1987 at the age of 20, had 50 wins during his career with 44 wins coming by knockout. The boxer hosts a podcast titled Hotboxin with Mike Tyson.

He recently made an appearance in Puri Jagannadh’s Liger and shared the screen with Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Pandey. The filmmakers had released the behind-the-scenes video of the shoot in Las Vegas with Tyson. The boxing legend could be seen showing a lot of affection towards Deverakonda. Prior to Liger, he also made a memorable appearance in The Hangover.