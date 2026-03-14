Mika Singh’s current bodyguard rejected him 30 years ago, called him a ‘struggler’: ‘Worked hard to make him my bodyguard’

Today, singer Mika Singh is one of the most recognisable names in India’s pop music scene. From the evergreen party anthem Aaj Ki Party to the hit track Saawan Mein Lag Gayi Aag, his songs are a staple at celebrations and parties across the country. Today, the singer often moves around with multiple bodyguards. However, there was a time when his current bodyguard once refused to work for him, calling him a “struggler”.

During filmmaker Farah Khan’s recent visit to his sprawling farmhouse in Delhi, Mika introduced her to his bodyguard, Kartar, and shared the amusing story.

“This is Kartar bhai,” Mika said while introducing him. When Kartar bent down to touch Farah’s feet, Mika jokingly added, “He is not a decent man at all. I met him about 30 years ago. I told him, ‘You are so tall and broad, will you please become my bodyguard?’ And he replied, ‘How about you start working first? You are struggling yourself here.’”

A surprised Farah immediately turned to Kartar and asked if he had actually said that. Kartar simply nodded in agreement.

Recalling the moment with humour, Mika added, “Yes, he really said that. Usually people work very hard to impress girls. In my case, I worked hard and became successful just to make Kartar my bodyguard.”

How music was introduced to Mika Singh

During the same interaction, Mika also opened up about how his love for music began and how his family played a big role in shaping his journey.

The singer recalled that his father regularly performed kirtans at Gurudwaras, which exposed him and his elder brother Daler Mehndi to music from a young age. “My father used to perform kirtan at Gurudwaras and he loved music,” Mika said. “Most singers from Punjab actually receive their early musical training there. They learn Gurbani and pick up their ragas and melodies while performing kirtan.”

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He added that both his father and Daler Mehndi devoted years to performing kirtans, and he too followed the same path during his early days. “I used to play the tabla during kirtans. It is Waheguru’s blessing that has brought us this far. Even back then, I had decided that if I ever earned enough money, I would build a Gurudwara where path would be done 24/7.”

Singer Daler Mehndi with his brother Mika Singh performing on the stage. (Photo: Express Archive) Singer Daler Mehndi with his brother Mika Singh performing on the stage. (Photo: Express Archive)

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Mika Singh on ‘bad boy’ image

Interestingly, Mika has indeed fulfilled that dream. His farmhouse now houses a Gurudwara where prayers are held round the clock. The property also features a temple. Looking at the spiritual spaces inside the estate, Farah remarked, “You have become so religious.”

Mika quickly corrected her. “I have always been religious — right from the beginning,” he said.

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Farah, however, pointed out that the singer’s public image has often suggested otherwise. Mika agreed and reflected on how his “bad boy” reputation has followed him over the years.

“These days, many newcomers in the industry want to create a ‘bad boy’ image,” he said. “But I actually want to be known as a good boy. Still, people don’t believe that I am good.” Farah defended him, adding with a smile, “He is actually a very good man.”

Daler-Mika collaboration

The conversation also brought back memories of Mika’s early career.

Farah remarked, “When Daler Paji suddenly became a breakout star, many of us thought Mika was just trying to be a wannabe Daler. But then you proved everyone wrong and carved a niche for yourself.”

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Reacting to her comment, Mika shared an interesting anecdote from those early days. “Daler Paji had gone to the USA, and while he was there, he had a disagreement with his brothers. He left all his work midway and returned to India,” Mika recalled. “He was already a star here and had gone there hoping to conquer the US, but things didn’t work out the way he expected.”

He further added, “Daler Paji is over 12 years older than me. When he returned to India, we formed a band because I was very passionate about playing the guitar. We called it the Maharaja Band. He was the lead singer, while I managed the band and supported everything from behind the scenes. He has also built a huge Gurudwara.”

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When Daler spoke about Mika Singh’s success

Back in 2009, Daler had spoken about the moment on Dus Ka Dum hosted by Salman Khan. He revealed that he was emotional when Mika decided to launch his independent music career.

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“His first album was Saawan Mein Lag Gayi Aag. When he planned it, I cried for four days,” Daler had said on the show. “I was sad that he was separating from the band, but he told me it was his ambition. So I helped him set up his first studio. After that, it was all his hard work.”

Daler also shared how he had always believed Mika would achieve great success.

“Mika was very young, around seven or eight, when he would pick up a guitar and start playing songs. I used to watch him and feel that he would become someone very big someday. I always believed he would make a name for himself.”

Today, that prediction has clearly come true.