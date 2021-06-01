Mika Singh targets KRK: I am surprised Salman Khan waited so long to file a case against him

Singer Mika Singh has come out in support of actor Salman Khan after he was targeted by self-styled Kamaal R Khan, better known as KRK. Mika has said that KRK has no business making personal comments during his film reviews.

KRK badmouthed Salman Khan after the latter filed a defamation case against him. While KRK said he is being targeted for giving the film Radhe The Most Wanted Bhai a bad review, Salman’s legal team clarified that it is actually in response to KRK’s allegations of corruption and money laundering against the actor.

Defending Salman Khan, Mika had criticised KRK and also announced a single that would target him. In an interview given to a entertainment website, he added, “I am surprised that Salman bhai waited so long to file a case against him. Donkeys like him should be tamed as soon as possible… He always makes personal attacks, which is wrong.”

It's coming on the way .. song ke sath sath achhi beat music and melody chahiye .. so please fans patience rakho.. it's a big song … and yes music by #sharibtoshi @ToshiSabrii …

A few days ago, Mika had responded to a fan’s tweet in Punjabi, writing, “He (KRK) only picks on the soft people in Bollywood. He won’t mess with his daddy. Tell my son to unblock me please. I am not Karan Johar or Anurag Kashyap. I am his daddy.”

Apart from his social media feud with KRK, Mika Singh has been organising langars for the needy in Mumbai. He also joined hands with actor Vivek Oberoi to make a 200-bed free Covid care facility as India tackles the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic.