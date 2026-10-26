Mika Singh reveals Daler Mehndi sang kirtans at gurudwaras before fame: ‘I have done it too’

Mika Singh has been in the headlines ever since his elder brother and celebrated singer Daler Mehndi was publicly humiliated at an event in Uttarakhand. Mika, who has maintained that Daler does not drink alcohol, came out strongly in his brother’s defence following the incident. The two began their musical journey together in a band before making a name for themselves in the industry. However, long before fame and success, Daler would sing kirtans at gurudwaras alongside their father, Ajmer Singh Chandan.

Mika recently revealed this during a conversation with filmmaker Farah Khan, who visited his sprawling 100-acre farmhouse in Delhi. The property features a helipad, camels, horses, a gurudwara that remains open 24/7 and a dhaba-style restaurant, among other amenities.

During their conversation, Farah asked Mika, “Mika, you told me that your father, Ajmer Singh Chandan, would sing kirtans at gurudwara?”

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Mika replied, “Yes, he would do kirtans at gurudwara. He was a music enthusiast. And most of the Punjabi singers you will see today have taken their first music lesson from gurudwaras.”

He continued, “So in my family, it was my father first, followed by Daler Mehndi. Daler paaji has done a lot of kirtan before making it big in the industry. I have done it too.”

Speaking about how he continues to honour his faith, Mika Singh said, “Now, with God’s grace, we have earned wealth, and I make sure to have 24/7 paath in our gurudwara.”

During the conversation, Farah Khan also admitted that when Daler Mehndi first became a sensation, people initially viewed Mika as someone trying to emulate his elder brother.

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“When Daler paaji suddenly had his breakout moment, became a star… we assumed Mika is a wannabe Daler when you had first come. But eventually, you came up with your own style,” she said.

Mika then recalled how the brothers came together to form their band, Maharaja Band.

“Daler paaji had moved to the US. There, he fought with our brothers, quit his job and returned to India. When he returned to India, he noticed I was into playing guitar and he would love to sing. And just like that, we formed our band — Maharaja Band. He was the lead singer and I would manage the equipment,” Mika revealed.

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During the same conversation, Mika also mentioned that Daler had built a large gurudwara of his own. Daler established Gurudwara Dukhbhanjani Sahib in West Delhi, where he also set up a free community kitchen that serves food around the clock.

Why is Daler Mehndi in the news?

Daler Mehndi recently made headlines after a video of him struggling to a sing at an event in Uttarakhand went viral. However, what sparked widespread outrage was the manner in which Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal handled the situation, with many accusing the minister of publicly humiliating the veteran singer.

Several members of the film and entertainment industry came out in Daler’s support, beginning with his younger brother Mika. Actors Puneet Issar, Rajpal Yadav and Anupam Kher were among those who also expressed their support for the singer.

In the latest development, the minister has reportedly apologised to Daler over the phone.

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In a statement, Mika Singh’s team said, “We appreciate that Subodh Uniyal ji has apologised to Daler Mehndi paaji over a telephonic conversation regarding the unfortunate incident.”

Daler Mehndi is yet to publicly address the incident.