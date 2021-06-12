Mika Singh releases a diss track for KRK, latter says ‘Now wait for my videos’

Mika Singh and Kamaal R Khan, aka KRK, have been fighting it out on social media for quite a few days. A few weeks ago, Mika had announced that he is working on a diss track on KRK.

On Friday, Mika launched the song on his YouTube channel, featuring Vindhu Dara Singh in a cameo. Mika took to Twitter to announce the track and asked KRK to give his “genuine reviews.” He wrote, “Guys The most awaited song of the year #Krkkutta #Barkingdog is OUTNOW Music by @toshisabri @shaaribsabri. My beta @kamaalrkhan please give ur genuine reviews I have really worked hard on this song.”

Reacting to Mika’s song on him, KRK tweeted, “I have watched the song of #Mika about me. I am thankful to him for making it. I am thankful to bookie (as per Mumbai police record) #VinduDaraSingh also for featuring in the song. I am thankful to #MeToo master #ToshiShabri for giving music. Now wait for my videos about all of them.” Later, KRK deleted the tweet.

KRK’s row with Mika started after Salman Khan filed a defamation suit against him. While KRK maintained that Salman came after him after his negative review of Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai, Salman’s legal team clarified that the case was filed for defamatory allegations against the star.

Mika had earlier said, “He (KRK) only picks on the soft people in Bollywood. He won’t mess with his daddy. Tell my son to unblock me please. I am not Karan Johar or Anurag Kashyap. I am his daddy.”