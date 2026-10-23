Mika Singh on Daler Mehndi controversy: ‘No one scolds even a child in school like this’

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Singer Mika Singh has reacted to the controversy surrounding his elder brother, Daler Mehndi, who was publicly reprimanded by Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal during a performance at the Maa Kunjapuri fair. In a recent interaction, Mika questioned the manner in which the incident was handled.
“No one scolds even a kid in school like this,” Mika said during a candid chat with Karan Chhabra, expressing his displeasure over the public humiliation of the veteran singer.
Questioning the minister’s conduct, Mika also remarked, “I think the politician himself was drunk.” The comment was made in response to allegations that Daler appeared intoxicated during the performance, a claim that has not been independently established.
“They could have not paid the fees, but publicly humiliating Daler Mehndi?” Mika said, arguing that any dissatisfaction with the performance could have been addressed privately rather than in front of an audience.
The controversy erupted after Subodh Uniyal interrupted Daler Mehndi’s performance and questioned his ability to sing. The minister reportedly alleged that the singer appeared disoriented and was lip-syncing, while videos of their exchange subsequently went viral on social media.
Mika Singh has defended his brother, citing his recent surgery and health concerns as possible reasons for the performance. He has also called for the minister to apologise, maintaining that artistes deserve dignity and respect even when questions arise about their professional commitments.
On Friday afternoon, Mika took to X to criticise Uttarakhand minister Subodh Uniyal over his alleged remarks about Maninder Buttar, who had performed before Daler Mehndi, calling the minister’s comments “extremely rude and disrespectful”. His note on X read, The way Minister @SubodhUniyal1 ji spoke on stage was extremely rude and disrespectful. An artist deserves dignity, regardless of the circumstances. He reportedly said on stage, “Yahan aapse pehle @manindarbuttar pit ke gaya tha. Itna pita tha ki ab uska baap bhi nahi aa sakta yahan se.” Is this really the language a minister should use for artists? What kind of behaviour is this? Artists come to perform, entertain people, and honour their commitments. They deserve respect, not humiliation from a public platform.
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He continued, “Subodh Uniyal ji, do you want artists to stop coming to Uttarakhand? Such an attitude can discourage artists from performing in a state that we all love. Please remember that the people have given you the position you hold today. Public office comes with responsibility, humility, and accountability. I have immense love and respect for Uttarakhand, but artistes deserve respect too. I sincerely hope you will reflect on your words and address this matter with dignity.”
The incident has sparked a wider debate, with several celebrities supporting Daler Mehndi while others have highlighted the expectations audiences and event organisers have of live performers.