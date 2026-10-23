Mika Singh on Daler Mehndi controversy: ‘No one scolds even a child in school like this’

Singer Mika Singh has reacted to the controversy surrounding his elder brother, Daler Mehndi, who was publicly reprimanded by Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal during a performance at the Maa Kunjapuri fair. In a recent interaction, Mika questioned the manner in which the incident was handled.

“No one scolds even a kid in school like this,” Mika said during a candid chat with Karan Chhabra, expressing his displeasure over the public humiliation of the veteran singer.

Questioning the minister’s conduct, Mika also remarked, “I think the politician himself was drunk.” The comment was made in response to allegations that Daler appeared intoxicated during the performance, a claim that has not been independently established.