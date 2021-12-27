Mika Singh gatecrashes a wedding with Rahul Vaidya, sings ‘Sawan mein lag gayi aag’. Watch video

Pop star Mika Singh surprised guests at a wedding on Sunday when he gatecrashed an event. The Bollywood singer also informed the gathered people that he was accompanied by Bigg Boss 14 runner-up Rahul Vaidya, even though he is not seen in the video. Mika shared the video on his Instagram page where he casually enters the wedding venue and gets on the stage to sing his popular song “Sawan Mein Lag Gayi Aag”.

After the performance, the Punjabi singer even addressed the guests and said, “Wedding crash kar ne aaya hoon, uninvited, but I hope you guys enjoyed (I have gatecrashed the wedding, uninvited. However, I hope you guys enjoyed yourselves).” Complimenting the performer at the wedding function, Mika Singh added, “I just saw this girl (the singer), she’s beautiful. Your singing is very good. Main isko abhi Zee Sa Re Ga Ma Pa pe mila tha, maine socha main hi bol du (I recently met her at Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, so I thought I will come and meet her).”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mika Singh (@mikasingh)

Fans watching the video on social media also praised Mika Singh for being such a sport, as one wrote, “One of my favorite song, You are My favourite. You rock Bhai.” A few fans also demanded the singer does the same at their weddings. “Woww…whenever i get married..u gotta do the same,” a social media user wrote.

As an added surprise, he further shared that singer Rahul Vaidya was also with him. “We have Rahul Vaidya as well,” he said. While he was still talking to the guests, a few of them requested for selfies. The singer happily obliged everyone.