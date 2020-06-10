Playlist: On Mika Singh’s birthday, a look at his top songs

Mika Singh turns 43 today. (Photo: Mika Singh/Facebook) Mika Singh turns 43 today. (Photo: Mika Singh/Facebook)

Ever since he stepped into the music industry in the late 90s, Mika Singh has been entertaining music lovers with his upbeat songs. His name has become synonymous with peppy party numbers. The youngest of the Mehndi brothers is not just a brilliant singer but also a powerhouse performer. He knows how to keep his audience grooving at music concerts and awards shows.

The 43-year-old singer has many hits to his credit. Be it his solo albums or Bollywood chartbusters, fans lap up his music. Today, Singh is counted among the highest-paid singers in the country and enjoys humongous popularity.

On his 43rd birthday, we list some of his chartbusters that will get you all groovy and happy.

Saawan Mein Lag Gayee Aag

Gandi Baat

Mauja Hi Mauja

Jugni

Dil Mein Baji Guitar

Ibn-E-Batuta

Dhinka Chika

Hawa Hawa

Aankh Marey

Ganpat



Happy birthday Mika Singh!

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd