Mika Singh: The singer’s brushes with the law

Bollywood singer Mika Singh has been arrested in Dubai on a sexual harassment charge. A foreign national has accused the singer of sending her inappropriate photos, as reported by Gulf News. But this is not the first time that Mika has gotten embroiled in legal trouble.

In 2016, an FIR was lodged against Mika by a 32-year-old fashion designer. The woman had alleged that the singer entered her house, grabbed her arm and hugged her forcibly. Mika denied her claims and filed a counter FIR against the woman for trespassing.

In 2015, Mika Singh had slapped a doctor at an event in New Delhi. The event was co-ordinated by the Delhi Ophthalmological Society where Mika called the said doctor on stage and slapped him. The doctors present at the event ganged up against the singer. The doctor suffered a perforated eardrum after the singer slapped him.

In 2013, Mika was arrested at Mumbai airport for allegedly carrying Indian and foreign currency beyond the permissible limit, as per a report by PTI. Mika was found carrying $12,000 and Rs 3 lakh in cash when in fact the permissible limit is only $5,000 and Rs 7,500, beyond which one has to declare the cash upon arrival.

In March 2013, Mika Singh’s Gurgaon farmhouse was sealed as it was alleged that there was commercial activity going on at the property.

In 2011, Mika was involved in a hit and run case, as per PTI. It was said that the singer’s Hummer rammed into an auto rickshaw during the wee hours of the morning. Mika denied that it was him at the wheel. Two cops and the auto rickshaw driver claimed that they had spotted the singer driving the car.

Back in 2006, Mika Singh forcibly kissed Rakhi Sawant at his birthday party. Rakhi took him to court for the same but the episode was later ridiculed by them both.