From 1-BHK to 99 houses, 100 acre farm: Mika Singh’s ‘rich friends don’t have horses, boats’

Mika Singh is the owner of a sprawling 100-acre farmhouse in Delhi, and reaching the property involves four different modes of transport — a flight, car, boat and if one is lucky, even a horse. However, did you know that the sprawling estate began with just two acres of land? In a recent interview with Times Now, Mika Singh recalled how he first bought the farmhouse and gradually expanded the property.

When the interviewer pointed out the elaborate journey to the farmhouse – travelling by air from Mumbai, followed by a car ride, a boat journey and even a horse ride – Mika explained the reason behind it.

“The reason behind all this is that all my rich friends have Maybachs and Rolls-Royces, but none of them has horses or boats. I thought I would make them sit on this simple boat,” he said.

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Recalling how it all began, Mika said, “I had come to see the place when it was still more like a forest. I only bought two acres of land at first. I would come there at times to relax, cook and stay in the jungle inside a tent.”

He then recalled how someone he knew predicted that the area would eventually develop. “I was like, who will come here? He inspired me to buy more land. I increased the size of the property and you won’t believe, just opposite to my farm is Taj Vivanta. And now several hotels have followed,” he said.

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Once lived in a 1-BHK, now owns 99 properties

Mika also addressed his much-discussed claim of owning 99 properties. “Earlier, I had nothing. I was happy then. I never complained to anybody or God. We had just a one-bedroom house, where five siblings lived. We were immensely happy then. So if we have lived in a place like that, then now anything that’s adding is just God’s blessing,” he said.

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Mika Singh introduces his horses to Farah Khan. (Photo: Farah Khan/YouTube) Mika Singh introduces his horses to Farah Khan. (Photo: Farah Khan/YouTube)

The singer revealed that he at least two people reside at each of his 99 properties, just so he can maintain them. Interestingly, one of those properties is his first home – the one-bedroom house where he spent his early years. “That house is near Tilak Vihar in Delhi. I travelled from Punjab and first came to Tilak Vihar. I still have that house. That house was also home to Daler Mehndi,” Mika recalled. It was from this house that the two brothers collaborated and became pop sensations in the late 90s.

Inside Mika Singh’s farmhouse

Previously, while giving filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan a tour of his farmhouse, Mika revealed that the sprawling property has horses, tractors, a camel, mustard fields and a helipad. It also has places of worship, including a temple and a gurdwara where prayers are conducted at all hours of the day.

Inside Mika Singh’s farmhouse. (Photo: Farah Khan/YouTube) Inside Mika Singh’s farmhouse. (Photo: Farah Khan/YouTube)

The farmhouse also houses a private music studio. Mika has reportedly employed more than 200 people on the property, with around 50 of them living there permanently. His estate also features a dhaba-style cafe complete with traditional khaats.

Speaking about the farm previously, Mika highlighted its role in generating employment.

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Mika Singh’s farm house kitchen. (Photo: Farah Khan/YouTube) Mika Singh’s farm house kitchen. (Photo: Farah Khan/YouTube)

“I have a 100-acre farm that is one of my prized possessions. But it is also important to note that because of this farm, around 150 families are getting their livelihoods in order. Farming is happening along with a lot of other lucrative businesses,” he said.

DISCLAIMER | This article contains editorial content and celebrity statements regarding personal property and lifestyle, intended solely for informational and entertainment purposes.