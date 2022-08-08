Middle-Class Love trailer: Anubhav Sinha’s Students of the Year are here to break free, fall in love

A middle-class boy finds his ticket to a better life. But life isn’t easy and love, well, is definitely complicated. The trailer of filmmaker Anubhav Sinha’s latest production Middle-Class Love plays out on this philosophy.

The nearly-three-minute long promo follows actor Prit Kamani, who is frustrated with his father’s (played by Manoj Pahwa) miserly nature and the family’s middle-class lifestyle. His life takes a turn when he enrols himself in an elite university and gets drawn towards a sought-after girl, played by Kavya Thapar.

But the trailer gets a love triangle twist when Prit Kamani starts falling for another girl, Eisha Singh, and the trio undertake a journey of love and loss, set to the tempo of a coming-of-age story.

Middle-Class Love is directed by Ratnaa Sinha, who had previously helmed the Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Kharbanda starrer romantic-comedy-drama Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana. The film is produced by Anubhav Sinha and Zee Studios with music composed by Himesh Reshammiya.

After Middle-Class Love, Anubhav Sinha is likely to follow up with his next directorial, Bheed, which stars Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar. He last directorial was the Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Anek, which failed at the box office.

While Prit Kamani was last seen on the big screen in Shahid Kapoor starrer Jersey, both Eisha Singh and Kavya Thapar, make their Hindi feature film debut with the film, set to release in cinemas in cinemas on 16 September.