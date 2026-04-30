Michael worldwide box office collection day 6: Jaafar Jackson film earns Rs 28 cr in India, $237 mn globally

Michael Box Office Collection Day 6: Negative reviews appear to have had little impact on Michael, the much-anticipated biographical musical directed by Antoine Fuqua. Based on the life of the King of Pop Michael Jackson and starring Jaafar Jackson in his debut, the film continues to perform strongly at the box office. In India, the film earned Rs 2.3 crore on its sixth day, taking its total net collection to Rs 23.45 crore, while its gross stands at Rs 28.07 crore, according to Sacnilk.

Internationally, the film is also showing solid momentum. As per Deadline, it earned $11.1 million on Tuesday, marking the fourth-highest Tuesday collection for a live-action film released in April. It trails behind Avengers: Endgame ($33.1 million), Furious 7 ($13.3 million), and A Minecraft Movie ($12.7 million). The film’s domestic earnings stand at $116 million, while its worldwide gross has crossed $237 million (Rs 2259 crore approx).