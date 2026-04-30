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Michael worldwide box office collection day 6: Jaafar Jackson film earns Rs 28 cr in India, $237 mn globally
Michael Box Office Collection Day 6: In India, the film is lagging behind several Hollywood biggies such as Oppenheimer and Spider-Man: No Way Home
Michael Box Office Collection Day 6: Negative reviews appear to have had little impact on Michael, the much-anticipated biographical musical directed by Antoine Fuqua. Based on the life of the King of Pop Michael Jackson and starring Jaafar Jackson in his debut, the film continues to perform strongly at the box office. In India, the film earned Rs 2.3 crore on its sixth day, taking its total net collection to Rs 23.45 crore, while its gross stands at Rs 28.07 crore, according to Sacnilk.
Internationally, the film is also showing solid momentum. As per Deadline, it earned $11.1 million on Tuesday, marking the fourth-highest Tuesday collection for a live-action film released in April. It trails behind Avengers: Endgame ($33.1 million), Furious 7 ($13.3 million), and A Minecraft Movie ($12.7 million). The film’s domestic earnings stand at $116 million, while its worldwide gross has crossed $237 million (Rs 2259 crore approx).
In India, Michael recorded an overall English occupancy rate of 18.44% on day six, with 2,722 shows across the country. Occupancy started at 11.22% in the morning, rising to 16.89% in the afternoon, increasing further to 21.56% in the evening, and closing at 24.11% during night shows. Region-wise, Hyderabad had the highest number of screenings at 232, with an occupancy of 12.8%. Delhi NCR followed with 222 shows and 10.3% occupancy, while Mumbai recorded 213 shows with a stronger occupancy rate of 14.5%.
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Despite its global success, the film’s performance in India remains modest compared to major Hollywood releases. Avatar: The Way of Water collected Rs 179.8 crore in a similar timeframe, while Oppenheimer earned Rs 67.9 crore and Spider-Man: No Way Home reached Rs 130.87 crore. The film is also facing competition from domestic releases, including Bhoot Bangla (Rs 124.5 crore) and Dhurandhar: The Revenge (Rs 1,133.96 crore). Looking ahead, competition is expected to intensify with the upcoming releases of Raja Shivaji and Ek Din this weekend.
It remains to be seen whether Michael can significantly improve its performance in India, even as it continues to perform strongly worldwide.
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