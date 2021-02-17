MeToo: Taapsee Pannu, Richa Chadha laud Priya Ramani’s acquittal in MJ Akbar defamation case, call it a ‘big step forward’

Director Onir wrote it was ‘spectacular’ that the court observed that women are not time-bound to come out with their accounts of sexual harassment, an argument that has been otherwise used to discredit their stories. “This is spectacular. A milestone judgement when it comes to sexual harassment. Important that the court points out that it’s not time bound . Amazing #PriyaRamani #Rebeccajon.”

Actor Richa Chadha said it was ‘justice at last’.

#Justice at last! Hope tharak master, Mr. Burns spends the rest of his disgraced days in a radioactive den wondering why his dad didn’t give him the validation he needed as a young boy, why he wasted money on 97 lawyers when he could have gotten a therapist. Bye buddhe! #Loser — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) February 17, 2021

Singer Sona Mohapatra, who was among the women from the entertainment industry to share their stories of alleged sexual abuse, said that MJ Akbar’s reputation “stinks” and protecting it would have meant a disservice to the country. “Mr MJ Akbar’s reputation is one that stinks. So protecting it would mean harming a whole society & its dignity. This case is one for #India ‘s protection. Not just her women but also all the good people of this country. #ThankYou #PriyaRamani for standing strong. @IndiaMeToo.”

Singer Chinmayi Sripaada, who has accused Tamil lyricist Vairamuthu of sexual harassment, reminded his followers of her allegation while sharing an excerpt from the court’s judgement that said it’s possible for a woman to not open up about sexual abuse for years and she shouldn’t be punished for it.

To all the Vairamuthu supporters, new and old. https://t.co/qarqNuGjBe — Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) February 17, 2021

“To all the Vairamuthu supporters, new and old,” Sripaada tweeted.



Actor Mini Mathur congratulated both Ramani and her lawyer, Rebecca John, while writing that the judgement is a huge step for every woman standing up to powerful men.

Priya Ramani is acquitted. The fact that she needed to defend her accusations of harassment against a powerful man not withstanding, this is a huge step forward for women speaking up against sexual harassment. Big shoutout to her lawyer Rebecca John as well #justice — Mini Mathur (@minimathur) February 17, 2021

“Priya Ramani is acquitted. The fact that she needed to defend her accusations of harassment against a powerful man not withstanding, this is a huge step forward for women speaking up against sexual harassment. Big shoutout to her lawyer Rebecca John as well #justice,” she wrote.