MeToo movement is being misused: Jaya Prada

While survivors have all her sympathy, veteran actor Jaya Prada, weighing in on the many stories of sexual harassment in Bollywood, recently said the MeToo movement is also being exploited by people.

At the launch of Queensline Literature Fest on Thursday evening, Jaya spoke on a wide-range of topics from her Bollywood career to her controversial political stint.

During the Q and A, Jaya Prada was asked how she looked at the MeToo movement in the Hindi film industry. The actor said, “In the MeToo movement, only the victim knows what they went through. They have all my sympathies. At the same time, MeToo is being misused at a lot of places. Hence, I have always maintained a special three-bench should be in place to scrutinise and find out the truth. That’s the best way for the movement.”

The session, which was hosted by author Ram Kamal Mukherjee, also saw Jaya recall her early days in Bollywood. The actor made her screen debut at the age of 13.

Jaya Prada, who has been a part of many hit films like Sharaabi, Tofha and Aulad, said she hasn’t achieved enough in her life yet to consider writing an autobiography.

“I don’t have the courage to write an autobiography because I feel this is just a learning stage and I have to achieve more to write an autobiography. I don’t remember my memorable achievements. Success doesn’t come in a golden platter. The day I can forget all the hurdles in my life, I will have the courage to consider myself eligible for an autobiography.

“I didn’t even know the spelling of cinema at that age. I didn’t know of the consequences. I missed (not going to) school and college. But today, I feel I love this industry and I am proud of it. It has made me capable of giving back to the society,” the actor said.