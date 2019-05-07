Met Gala 2019 after party: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas and Deepika Padukone make merry

A bevvy of celebrities descended on the pink carpet of the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala, popularly known as Met Gala, in New York. Bollywood stars Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra were also in attendance. Later, the stars continued the revelries at the after party of the event.

Advertising

Priyanka Chopra shared quite a few photos from the after party on her social media handle. While one of them just featured Nick Jonas with the actor, the other one also had Deepika Padukone.

“Charlie and the Indian angels end the night .. ❤️ #metgala2019,” read one of the photo’s caption. “He makes me sparkle,” read another picture’s caption which featured just the lovebirds.

Check out the photos and video from the Met Gala 2019 after party here:

While PeeCee caught everyone’s eye with her sparkly dress, Deepika kept it simple by donning a yellow floor length dress for the occasion. The theme of this year’s Met Gala was “Camp: Notes on Fashion.”

Advertising

One celebrity who made heads turn at the pink carpet and during the after party as well was American pop sensation Katy Perry. During the main event, Katy was dressed in a truly luminous costume complete with bulbs glowing and sparkles shining, and she grabbed more eyeballs when she showed up dressed as a burger in the after party.

Singers and composers Harry Styles and Mark Ronson were seen turning up the music at the after party. George Clooney, Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Cole Sprouse among others were also spotted.