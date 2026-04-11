Meryl Streep approves Karan Johar’s Rs 1.25 lakh Prada shoes as Anne Hathaway quizzes him. Watch

The Devil Wears Prada 2 is easily one of the most anticipated films of the year, and the buzz around it continues to grow. Ahead of its release, filmmaker-producer Karan Johar had a memorable interaction with Hollywood stars Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway during their international promotional tour in Tokyo. Giving fans a peek into this meeting, the official Instagram handle of 20th Century Studios shared a video capturing a light-hearted exchange between the trio.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Twentycs India (@20thcenturyin)

In the clip, Anne playfully asked Karan, “But do you judge their shoes?” After a brief pause, Karan responded with a grin, “All the time,” sending Anne into fits of laughter. Adding to the fun moment, Meryl chimed in with a compliment, saying, “But you have the perfect shoe on today,” approving of his fashion choice.

For the occasion, Karan Johar was seen sporting a striking black-and-white pair of downtown leather Prada sneakers, reportedly worth over Rs 1.25 lakh.

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Karan posts pic with Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway

Sharing his excitement earlier, Karan had posted pictures with the two stars on Instagram, expressing his admiration for Meryl Streep. “This is not a caption. This is a confession. I am singularly obsessed and inspired by the unmatchable brilliance of Meryl Streep,” he wrote, calling her his “guru” in the art of acting.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

Revealing his deep connection with the original The Devil Wears Prada, Karan admitted to watching it as many as 47 times. “I have quoted it at dinner tables, in edit suites and in board meetings (no kidding!). So when I tell you that standing next to HER & them today, I felt the ground shift, please believe me,” he shared, adding that despite trying to stay composed, his “knees were rattling.”

He also praised both actors for their warmth, writing, “They were both so warm and welcoming. This image is going in my will.”

The Devil Wears Prada 2

Fans are eagerly awaiting the sequel, which brings back the iconic characters of Miranda Priestly and Andy Sachs, nearly two decades after the original became a cult classic. The film will also see the return of Emily Blunt as Emily Charlton and Stanley Tucci reprising his beloved role.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 is slated for a worldwide release on May 1, promising a fresh dose of high-fashion drama and nostalgia.