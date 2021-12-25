Merry Christmas: Katrina Kaif is ‘back on set’ with Vijay Sethupathi, boards Sriram Raghavan’s new ‘festive thriller’

Newlywed actor Katrina Kaif is all set to collaborate with director Sriram Raghavan on a new film, titled Merry Christmas. The ‘festive thriller’ will also star Vijay Sethupathi. Raghavan is best known for Andhadhun, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Tabu.

Katrina took to her social media platforms to announce this new project. Sharing a picture with Sethupathi and Raghavan on Instagram, Katrina wrote, “New Beginnings 💛. BACK ON SET 🎥 with director #sriramraghavan for Merry Christmas! 🎄 I’ve always wanted to work with Sriram Sir, He is a master when it comes to narratives that showcase thrillers and it’s an honor to be directed by him. . Super excited to be teaming up with @actorvijaysethupathi for this one produced by @rameshtaurani & @sanjayroutraymatchbox.”

Merry Christmas will be produced by Ramesh Taurani’s Tips Industries in association with Matchbox Pictures Pvt. Ltd. The film is scheduled to release on December 23, 2022. This is the first time Katrina and Sethupathi will share screen-space, it is also the actors’ first collaboration with Raghavan.

According to sources close to the actor, Katrina started shooting for the film earlier this week. They told indianexpress.com, “Katrina Kaif resumed work earlier this week and started shooting for the Sriram Raghavan film directly. Vijay Sethupathi will soon join the sets too. The film went on floors this week and the first schedule is being extensively shot in Mumbai. It was earlier expected that Katrina would resume shooting for Tiger 3, but now we have learnt that she will resume Tiger 3 after completing this film’s first schedule.”

This is Katrina’s first project after tying the knot with Vicky Kaushal on December 9. Vicky has also started shooting for Meghna Gulzar’s next, a biopic on Sam Manekshaw. He will play the lead role as Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, who was the Chief of the Army Staff during the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971. The biopic also stars Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

Katrina was last seen in Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi, directed by Rohit Shetty, and Vicky was seen in Shoojit Sircar’s Sardar Udham on Amazon Prime Video.