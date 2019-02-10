Mere Pyare Prime Minister trailer: Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s film looks promising

The makers of Mere Pyare Prime Minister recently released the trailer of the Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra directorial. Mehra is known for helming films like Rang De Basanti and Bhaag Milkha Bhaag. However, unlike his other movies, Mere Pyare Prime Minister seems like a low-budgeted offering from the director.

The trailer begins with a shot featuring a couple of slum kids approaching 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, the official residence of the Prime Minister of India. One of them, Kanhaiya or Kanhu, asks a mounted guard whether the country’s PM lives here. The scene cuts back to presumably the past.

Kanhu lives in a slum and loves his mother Sargam (Anjali Patil) dearly. He does random work to assist his mother’s income. At one point, he is asked to sell condoms on the streets. Amused, he discusses the rich’s way of cleaning themselves after ablutions with his friends.

Sargam is raped one day by an unknown person. It is his mother’s rape that prompts Kanhu to write a letter to the PM of India. With his friends, he comes to Delhi to give the letter to PM in person. Atul Kulkarni, probably an official in the PMO, tells Kanhu that he can only receive the letter.

At one point in the clip, Kanhu refuses to beg forgiveness from God for something he has done. He tells his mother that it is the God himself who should ask for forgiveness from Sargam.

The film claims to deal with topics like open defecation and sanitation. We can also safely add sexual violence and perhaps caste dynamics to the list. It also touches upon some taboos of the Indian society and looks refreshing and fun.

The film’s logline states, “8-year-old Kanhu living in a slum of Mumbai, writes a letter to the Prime Minister after an ugly incident happens with his mother. Will the Prime Minister meet him?”

Mere Pyare Prime Minister releases on March 15.