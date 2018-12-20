Mere Pyare Prime Minister to hit screens on March 8, 2019

Director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra on Thursday announced the release date of his next film, Mere Pyare Prime Minister.

Rakeysh Mehra took to Twitter to share the first look poster of the film. He wrote, “Date: 8th March 2019

Arzi to,

Mere Pyare Prime Minister

Regards,

@ROMPPictures @PenMovies @jayantilalgada #Gulzar @OmKanojiya1 @AnjaliPOfficial @ShankarEhsanLoy

#MerePyarePM”

In Mere Pyare Prime Minister, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, who has films like Rang De Basanti and Bhaag Milkha Bhaag to his credit, will focus on the issue of open defecation and sanitation problems in India.

According to the makers, the film will revolve around four kids living in a Mumbai slum. One of them wants to build a toilet for his single mother and makes an appeal to the Prime Minister.

Mere Pyare Prime Minister stars National award-winning actress Anjali Patil.

The music of the film has been composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy and lyrics penned by Gulzar.