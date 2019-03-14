Five reasons to watch Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s Mere Pyare Prime Minister

Directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, Mere Pyare Prime Minister, starring Anjali Patil and child actor Om Kanojiya, is the story of a boy who writes a letter to India’s PM after his mother gets sexually assaulted. The music of the film has been composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy. The film releases this Friday along with Ritesh Batra’s Photograph.

Here are reasons which make Mere Pyare Prime Minister a good watch this week:

1. Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra (Director)

Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra has delivered films which tug at your conscience and has managed to keep them distinct from each other. He has films like Rang De Basanti, Delhi 6 and Bhaag Milkha Bhaag to his credit. With Mere Pyare Prime Minister, the filmmaker not just touches upon the problem of open defecation but also wishes to change the mindset of people about rape victims.

2. Plot

Mere Pyare Prime Minister is the story of an eight-year-old boy (Kanhaiya) and his relationship with his 24-year-old single mother (Sargam). He wants to protect her in every circumstance and loves her so much that in his childlike innocence expresses his wish of marrying her when he grows up. They live in a slum in Mumbai where the problem of open defecation is very prevalent. One day Sargam gets sexually assaulted while returning from her daily routine. This makes Kanhaiya knock the door of the highest office in the country to seek justice for his mother and writes letters to the PM so as to make himself heard.

3. Slice-of-life film

The trailer of the film has been edited so well that you are instantly pulled into the story of the innocent, eight-year-old Kanhaiya and his single mother Sargam. While the title and the release time of the film might hint at its political inclination, but it’s not political at all. Rather, it is about a son’s fight to bring justice to his mother.

4. Critical acclaim

The Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra directorial premiered at the Rome Film Festival. It was the only Asian film which was screened at the film festival and it received a long standing ovation from the audience. Not only this, after the 91st Academy Awards, some netizens opined that the film had the potential to go for the Oscars. Hashtag #AFilmThatDidntGoToOscars also started trending on Twitter around that time.

5. Social message

In times when Bollywood filmmakers are trying to bring a change in society, Mere Pyare Prime Minister attempts at changing the mindset of people about rape victims and also highlights the grave problem of open defecation in India. Considering the impact of cinema on the audience, the film looks like a good pick this week.