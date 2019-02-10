I would like to stay away from the fashion of showing films to PM: Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra

Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s next Mere Pyare Prime Minister is about a kid, who writes a letter to India’s Prime Minister after his mother gets raped. However, the filmmaker has no intention of showing the film to Narendra Modi as he believes the PM can devote that much time to issues of national interest.

Advertising

At the trailer launch of Mere Pyare Prime Minister, Mehra was asked if he planned to show the film to the PM. He said the film is made for the people of India and he wouldn’t want to dilute that by using the Prime Minister’s office.

“We don’t have any such plans yet. It has become very fashionable. I would rather want to stay away from it,” Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra said.

When the reporter asked the director if there was a particular reason behind his decision, he said, “Now you are going far into it. You asked something and I very honestly replied. There are no ‘whys’. I feel the film is made for the people of the country and somewhere I don’t want to dilute that and use such a big office.”

“He is a very busy man running the country. To take three hours of his time which he could devote to some national and international interest. Just because I want to promote the film, it doesn’t suit me. (But) if he wants to watch the film, it will be an honour,” Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra added.

Also Read | Mere Pyare Prime Minister trailer: Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s film looks promising

Advertising

Mere Pyare Prime Minister, starring Anjali Patil, Om Kanojiya, Makarand Deshpande, Rasika Agashe, Sonia Albizuri and Nachiket Purnapatre, will arrive in theaters on March 15.