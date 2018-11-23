Zero song Mere Naam Tu: How to listen to SRK-Anushka’s song for free

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Zero’s first song “Mere Naam Tu” is out and if you are wondering how to listen to the song, here we have the details.

“Mere Naam Tu”, featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma, has been composed by music director duo Ajay-Atul. Abhay Jodhapurkar has crooned the Zero song, which is penned by Irshad Kamil.

One can listen to the song on various platforms like Saavn, Gaana, Wynk Music, iTunes, Apple Music, Google Play Music, Amazon Prime Music and Jio Music. Red Chillies Entertainment also shared links of the full audio of the song.

“Mere Naam Tu” depicts a romance between equals. Bauua (Shah Rukh Khan) tries different ways to impress Aafia (Anushka Sharma) in the song video. The melodious track has two individuals embracing each other’s imperfections and celebrating life.

Zero presents the story of Bauua, a vertically challenged man. Set against the backdrop of Meerut, Zero also stars Katrina Kaif. Directed by Aanand L Rai, the film releases on December 21.