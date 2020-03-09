Mere Angne Mein launch LIVE UPDATES: Big day for Asim Riaz

Mere Angne Mein is crooned by Neha Kakkar and Raja Hasan. Mere Angne Mein is crooned by Neha Kakkar and Raja Hasan.

T-Series will today launch the song titled “Mere Angne Mein”, featuring Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez and Bigg Boss 13 participant Asim Riaz.

The music video of the Tanishk Bagchi composition, crooned by Neha Kakkar and Raja Hasan, will be directed by Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru.

Jacqueline Fernandez has been sharing sneak peeks of the music video and shoot on her Instagram profile. In one post, she shared three candid photos of herself and Asim. She captioned the post. “@asimriaz77.official pls smile more it suits you!! new song coming out soon!!! @tseries.official.”

Another post showed her wielding a bow and arrow. She was clad in a saree. The caption read, “Princess diaries.” Jacqueline also shared two posters of the song. One has just the actor clicked from the back, and she is immersed in a pool with lotuses. The other poster shows her posing with Asim while holding a curved sword. The caption reads, “NEW RELEASE DATE 9th MARCH!!!.”

“Mere Angne Mein” was earlier slated to be launched on March 8. It will now be released on March 9. Jacqueline Fernandez made the announcement on her Instagram story. She said, “Hello guys, the wait for #MereAngneMein got a slight longer but keep the excitement growing as the song is now releasing on 9th of March. So stay tuned for the most vibrant dance number! @BhushanKumar @TSeries.Official @AsimRiazz77.Official.”