Jacqueline Fernandez: Asim Riaz is a down-to-earth, talented boy

Jacqueline Fernandez’s latest collaboration with T-Series and Bigg Boss fame Asim Riaz titled “Mere Angne Mein 2.0” has crossed a whopping 30 million views on Youtube. In this interview with indianexpress.com, the actor reveals why she agreed to do “Mere Angne Mein 2.0”. She also talks about her decade long journey in Bollywood and the Netflix original Mrs Serial Killer.

Excerpts from the conversation:

Why did you agree to do Mere Angne Mein 2.0 with Asim Riaz?

Bhushan Kumar actually came to me with Mere Angne Mein some time back. Bhushan told me that it was one song he really wanted me to do. So, we were already planning to do the song. When I heard the storyline and went through the concept note, I was super duper impressed. I thought it was amazing and a good mix of the new and vintage. This is the second time I was working with Bhushan. It is a known fact that he is a hit factory, so I was excited to work on this song.

And then we finalised Asim. It was a great thing for us as well as Asim had just come out of the Bigg Boss house. He has a great fan-following, mainly youngsters. So Bhushan had got the formula right. It was great to see everything coming together so well.

How was it working with Asim Riaz?

It was great working with him. He is such a down-to-earth boy. Coming out of Bigg Boss, I think he has really learned a lot. He shared so many experiences with us. I wanted to know how it is like to live in a house with strangers for four months. It was great to hear what his experiences and learnings from that house were. He is extremely hard-working. He has such a bright future ahead of him. He is so talented. I was glad I got this opportunity to bond, work and collaborate with him.

Mere Angne Mein 2.0 has received some flak too. Why did you say yes to it after your “Ek Do Teen” (Baaghi 2) experience?

It happens worldwide. It is the maker’s way of bringing back a song that was loved in the past. It is a way to keep the song alive. It could be the maker’s tribute to the song, the performances, the makers of the original song and the actors in it.

However, we have done an entirely new song, with some similar parts. Whenever I do a remake, I never see it as a remake. I see it as a new project to bring the old song back. There are some people who don’t like it, and there are some people who do. It works for them.

You have completed a decade in Bollywood. How would you describe your experience in the Hindi film industry?

Exciting, unpredictable and a lot of fun. It has been crazy. My journey in Bollywood is made of my blood, sweat and tears. From literally breaking my bones to not getting any rest, and then working for months together.

I have had the opportunity to meet so many people from around the world. I have made friends and some have become family. I also had a great time portraying different characters.

Your last film Drive, with Sushant Singh Rajput, released on Netflix. And now you are doing yet another Netflix original — Mrs Serial Killer. What’s happening on that front?

Mrs Serial Killer is a very exciting project. This is something I have never done. It is actually releasing next month. It is like my first solo project. I have been wanting to do something very interesting for a very long time. I wanted to do something that people wouldn’t expect me to do. When the project came to me, I was excited. I could see myself in that role. We shot it last year, and I had to do a lot of workshops for it. Actually, a lot of time last year went into prepping for and working on Mrs Serial Killer. I needed this project. I needed this kind of time and space because after having done so many commercial films, I needed something to bring myself out of my comfort zone. I did a lot of introspection. It was a great experience. I am looking forward to doing a lot more work like this.

