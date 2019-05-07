Mental Hai Kya makers on clash with Super 30: There will be no mud slinging

Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao starrer Mental Hai Kya will now release on July 26, as per a statement by the makers. The film happens to clash with Hrithik Roshan starrer Super 30 which is also scheduled to release on the same date.

Due to the growing speculation about the two films releasing on the same date, producer Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Motion Pictures has put out a statement stating that the reason for the change in release date is purely trade based. The statement read, “The shift in the release date is a decision taken after recommendations from the distributors, trade analysts and a yop research team, keeping in mind the other releases a week before and after this date. We have thus been advised to shift the release of our movie to 26th July, purely for business prospects.”

It further read, “On knowing that there is already a movie scheduled for a release on that date, we did everything in our purview to ensure the other parties that there will be no mud slinging and it will be a dignified release. We stand by assuring that to all other parties.”

While sharing the statement, Ekta wrote on Twitter, “My decision my film…..so all brickbats directed to me pls! I’m my own person !!!”

Mental Hai Kya was initially scheduled to release on March 29 but was later postponed to June 21. The final release date now is July 26.

Hrithik Roshan starrer Super 30 was earlier scheduled to release in January 2019. It was even reported that the film might clash with Kangana’s Manikarnika but this clash was averted as Super 30 got pushed. It was then announced in January, that Super 30 will now release on July 26.

Super 30 is directed by Vikas Bahl who was accused of harassment by a former employee of Phantom Films.