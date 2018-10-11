Mental Hai Kya: Kangana Ranaut, Rajkummar Rao starrer to release on March 29, 2019

Mental Hai Kya stars Kangana Ranaut, Rajkummar Rao, Amyra Dastur and Jimmy Sheirgill.

Rajkummar Rao and Kangana Ranuat starrer Mental Hai Kya will be hitting the theaters on March 29, 2019. The comedy thriller, directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Prakash Kovelamudi, was earlier scheduled to release on February 22, 2019.

Rao also shared the news on Twitter and wrote, “Get ready for the ride. We are coming on 29th March, 2019. @ektaravikapoor #KanganaRanaut @ShaileshRSingh @RuchikaaKapoor @pkovelamudi @KanikaDhillon”

Also read | Want to produce films one day, tell some stories that I want to tell: Rajkummar Rao

The makers describe the film as a celebration of the “imperfections and the crazy within us and shouts out ‘Sanity is overrated'”. The film also features Amyra Dastur and Jimmy Sheirgill in pivotal roles.

It is being produced by Karma Media and Entertainment and Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Motion Pictures.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App