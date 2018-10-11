Follow Us:
Mental Hai Kya: Kangana Ranaut, Rajkummar Rao starrer to release on March 29, 2019

The makers describe Mental Hai Kya as a celebration of the "imperfections and the crazy within us and shouts out 'Sanity is overrated'". The film stars Kangana Ranaut, Rajkummar Rao, Amyra Dastur and Jimmy Sheirgill among others.

By: PTI | Mumbai | Published: October 11, 2018 9:42:04 pm

Rajkummar Rao and Kangana Ranuat starrer Mental Hai Kya will be hitting the theaters on March 29, 2019. The comedy thriller, directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Prakash Kovelamudi, was earlier scheduled to release on February 22, 2019.

Rao also shared the news on Twitter and wrote, “Get ready for the ride. We are coming on 29th March, 2019. @ektaravikapoor #KanganaRanaut @ShaileshRSingh @RuchikaaKapoor @pkovelamudi @KanikaDhillon”

The makers describe the film as a celebration of the “imperfections and the crazy within us and shouts out ‘Sanity is overrated'”. The film also features Amyra Dastur and Jimmy Sheirgill in pivotal roles.

It is being produced by Karma Media and Entertainment and Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Motion Pictures.

