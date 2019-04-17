Rajkummar Rao and Kangana Ranaut’s Mental Hai Kya gets new release date

Rajkummar Rao and Kangana Ranaut’s quirky comedy Mental Hai Kya has got a release date. The film that was scheduled to release in March will now hit theaters on June 21. Rajkummar took to Twitter to announce the new release date. “Madness has made its cut! Catch Mental Hai Kya in theatres on 21st June 2019. #MentalHaiKya #MentalHaiKyaOn21stJune,” he tweeted.

Mental Hai Kya has been written by Kanika Dhillon and is helmed by National award-winning director Prakash Kovelamudi who has directed south Indian films like Anaganaga O Dheerudu and Size Zero.

The first look posters of the movie were released in March last year when Kangana and Rajkummar started filming the movie. They generated a lot of buzz as the look of the two actors complemented the title of the film. The makers describe the film as a celebration of the “imperfections and the crazy within us”.

This is Rajkummar Rao and Kangana Ranaut’s second collaboration after 2013 hit drama Queen. Talking about Mental Hai Kya at an event, Rajkummar had said, “It’s an amazing script as it is a very quirky and different comedy. Kangana is such a powerhouse performer and we are coming together after Queen along with Ekta Kapoor (producer) so it’s going to be a lot of fun.”

Bankrolled by Karma Media and Entertainment and Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Motion Pictures, the comedy thriller also stars Jimmy Shergill and Amyra Dastur in pivotal roles.