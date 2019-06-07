Mental Hai Kya director Prakash Kovelamudi: On my set, Kangana Ranaut was a creative asset

After the reports claiming that Kangana Ranaut is interfering in the shoot of her upcoming dark comedy Mental Hai Kya started doing the rounds, director Prakash Kovelamudi released a statement saying that the aforementioned news is false and that he had a great time filming his lead actors Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao.

“On my set, Kangana was an actor; a professional one, and a creative asset. Both Kangana and Rajkummar are powerhouse performers, whom I enjoyed directing. I am happy to see how their characters have turned out,” the filmmaker said.

“Mental Hai Kya is an intriguing thriller with doses of quirk. The film challenges the norms, and I am thrilled to bring to the audience something original,” he added.

It was also reported that since Kangana was unhappy with some of the sequences of the movie, a few scenes had to be reshot, thus delaying the production of the movie.

However, Prakash Kovelamudi denied that anything like that happened on the sets of the movie.

“We finished the first leg in Mumbai, the second in London, and the last one in Mumbai again. The final schedule was wrapped last month. That’s all! All other conjecture is baseless,” he stated.

Mental Hai Kya has been produced by Ekta Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor and Shaailesh R Singh. The film will release on July 26.