Mehwish Hayat calls out Bollywood’s ‘deafening silence’ on Pakistan flood: ‘Suffering knows no nationality’

Ms Marvel actor Mehwish Hayat has shared her disappointment as Bollywood celebs have not taken a stand for Pakistani fans during their bad times. Pakistan is facing devastating floods, and many noted personalities have voiced the need to help the people. One of Pakistan’s most loved stars, Mehwish has appealed to Bollywood to rise about politics and ‘care about their fans in Pakistan’.

Replying to BBC journalist Haroon Rashid’s post about Bollywood stars not acknowledging the country’s sad affairs, Mehwish shared that he’s made a ‘valid point’, she mentioned how a kind word would not go amiss. “The silence from the Bollywood fraternity is deafening. ‘Suffering knows no nationality, race or religion’ – no better time for them to show us that they can rise above nationalist politics and care about their fans in Pakistan. We are hurting and a kind word or two would not go amiss,” she posted on her Instagram story.

Haroon in his post had originally written, “I genuinely thought humanity knows no borders but it’s telling that hardly any Bollywood stars have posted about the devastating floods in Pakistan – raise awareness, share links, just show sympathy. They know how popular they are and how much that acknowledgment would mean.”

Mehwish Hayat reposted Haroon Rashid and Bisha K Ali’s posts on Instagram. Mehwish Hayat reposted Haroon Rashid and Bisha K Ali’s posts on Instagram.

Mehwish Hayat, who’s also an activist, has been using social media to raise awareness about the devastation in the country. She has also been giving interviews to international news publications to facilitate relief for the country. Ms Marvel creator and writer Bisha K Ali had also taken up the cause and promised to match up the donation of her followers. Thanking her, Mehwish posted an Instagram story writing, “thank you so much for doing this! Really appreciate your gesture, we need all the help we can get. We really need more generous people like you.”

The floods in Pakistan have left more than 1200 people dead and thousands have been left homeless without food and shelter. Netflix’s Never Have I Ever actor Poorna Jagannathan had recently urged her fans to come forward and help Pakistan. Supermodel Bela Hadid too had sought information of how she could extend her hands to help the flood-affected country.