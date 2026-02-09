‘Mehmood made and ruined my career’: Why Aruna Irani believes she was ‘openly exploited’ by the star, never honoured promise to marry her

Aruna Irani opens up about her relationship with Mehmood, facing exploitation in early Bollywood, and the survival tactics she used to protect herself while building her career.

By: Entertainment Desk
4 min readNew DelhiFeb 9, 2026 05:18 PM IST
Aruna Irani, MehmoodAruna Irani opened up on her relationship with Mehmood. (Pic: Express Archive)
Veteran actor Aruna Irani has opened up about her past relationship with late actor-comedian Mehmood, which began at a time when he was already married. In a recent interaction, Aruna Irani opened up on how the relationship took shape, how it eventually ended, and also spoke about the exploitation she faced while working in the Hindi film industry in her early years.

Aruna Irani says Bollywood people were ready to exploit

In a conversation with Zoom, the actor spoke about her initial struggles and challenges. “There were difficulties at every step. Even stepping out to look for work was a challenge. In those days, especially in the film industry, people were ready to exploit you – you just had to be prepared for it,” she said.

She revealed that she adopted a strategy to avoid being exploited. “I used to pretend that I was very innocent, as if I didn’t understand anything. The person in front of me couldn’t figure out whether I was foolish or what,” she recalled.

Aruna explained how she would politely refuse social invitations. “If someone asked me out for coffee, I would say I don’t drink coffee. Tea? I don’t drink that either. Cold drinks? I’d say they give me a cough and cold. They would remain confused about what to do with me, and I would quietly finish my work and leave.”

This approach often cost her repeat work, she admitted. “They wouldn’t call me again, but someone else would come along. I kept working this way, pretending, and managed to move ahead without being exploited.”

Aruna Irani on her relationship with Mehmood

Aruna Irani also spoke in detail about Mehmood, crediting him for giving her her first real opportunity in films. “Mehmood ji gave me work for the first time. That relationship was formed under a sense of obligation, and that’s how it happened,” she said.

However, as their professional paths diverged, the dynamics of their relationship changed. “Later, Mehmood ji moved on to other projects and I went on to different shows. That’s when I started feeling that he was openly exploiting me.”

Aruna clarified that she does not place the blame entirely on him. “I did what I did out of compulsion and necessity, so I won’t accuse him alone. I supported it too. Eventually, the relationship ended,” she said.

Addressing the long-standing speculation around marriage, Aruna Irani said Mehmood had given her hope that he would marry her. “He said he would marry me, but he didn’t. In hindsight, it was good for me. He was already married twice and could have married a third time as well, but I believe my destiny was kind. What happened was wrong,” she admitted.

She further revealed that rumours around their marriage severely impacted her career. “He used to tell people that he had married me. Because of that, filmmakers stopped offering me work. They feared that if I got pregnant, their film would get stuck. It was a huge setback for me,” Aruna said.

According to her, things began to improve only after that chapter closed. “When the story ended and I started working independently, people realised there was nothing between us.”

‘I crossed my limits to please him’

In an earlier conversation with Lehren Retro, Aruna Irani revealed that Mehmood had declined to marry her, despite her wanting to settle down with him. She also claimed that his family objected to their association and he eventually stopped working with her.

Aruna also said, “I did cross my limits to please him. I came from a very poor family, and that was the first time I had seen name, fame, and money.”

Aruna Irani is married to filmmaker and writer Kuku Kohli.

