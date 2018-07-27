Meghna Gulzar says her forthcoming film on Sam Manekshaw is not a biopic

Meghna Gulzar is known to choose stories and making a dramatised version of it. Meghna Gulzar is known to choose stories and making a dramatised version of it.

Acclaimed filmmaker Meghna Gulzar, who has a knack of telling gripping real-life stories through her movies, says that her forthcoming film based on the life of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw will not fall under the category of a biopic.

Meghna was interacting with media at Dinesh Raheja’s book launch titled “101 Haiku” on Thursday, here.

“I am making film on the life of Field Marshal of our country Sam Manekshaw but it’s not a biopic. My last film ‘Raazi’ was also not a biopic but with my upcoming film, I want to showcase life of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw,” she said.

Meghna’s forte as filmmakers is that she chooses real-life stories for her films but makes dramatised version of it. Her last released film “Raazi” starred Alia Bhatt and was about an Indian spy in Pakistan.

Based on Harinder Sikka’s book, “Calling Sehmat”, the film earned positive reviews among the audience and critics. Meghna directorial and Vishal Bhardwaj written Talvar was based on sensational 2008 Noida double-murder case (Aarushi Talwar Murder case). After that, Vishal Bhardwaj is back with another crime story naming it as Talvar 2.

It is being bankrolled by Junglee Pictures but the director’s name is yet to be confirmed. Asked if Meghna will direct that film, she said, “It is being made but I am not directing Talvar 2.

Sam Manekshaw was the first Indian Army officer to be promoted to the rank of Field Marshal.

His military career spanned four decades and five wars. Manekshaw's military victory in the 1971 Indo-Pak war led to the creation of Bangladesh.

He died at the Military Hospital in Wellington, Tamil Nadu in June 2008 at the age of 94.

