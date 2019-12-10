Meghna Gulzar: Chhapaak was a difficult film to make, emotionally and logistically

Vikrant Massey, Deepika Padukone and Meghna Gulzar at the trailer launch of Chhapaak (Express photo: Varinder Chawla). Vikrant Massey, Deepika Padukone and Meghna Gulzar at the trailer launch of Chhapaak (Express photo: Varinder Chawla).

The makers of Chhapaak on Tuesday launched the trailer of the film in Mumbai. Actors Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey, as well as filmmaker Meghna Gulzar, were present at the event.

Meghna, whose last directorial was Raazi, spoke about the challenges of making Chhapaak, which is based on the true story of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal.

“This is an opportunity, a very delicate opportunity. This is a story that has been with me for a couple of years, and today I am showcasing it on World Human Rights Day. Given the environment in our country, for women, this story becomes even more important. I am grateful that Deepika Padukone agreed to be Malti’s face. She has left her glamorous side behind, and given her heart to Malti. I am grateful to Fox for backing the film. This was a difficult film to make, emotionally and logistically,” said the Chhapaak director.

Meghna Gulzar also stated that a few of the acid attack survivors have prominent roles in the feature.

“The acid attack survivors are in the film. They have full-fledged roles. They aren’t used as props in a song or something like that. Knowing them, we have found our inner strength through them,” she said.

Meghna Gulzar added that she doesn’t want to attach any kind of label to Chhapaak.

“I would like to request everyone to not put this film in women-centric film category. Yes, my women characters are strong, but this story is not woman-centric. I have tried to tell this story with as much honesty and responsibility as possible. Will it become a commercial success I can’t say, but nobody sets out to make an unsuccessful film,” she said.

Chhapaak releases on January 10, 2020.

